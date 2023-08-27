Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMCR. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Get Immunocore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,343 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,257,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $21,067,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Immunocore by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,950,000 after acquiring an additional 270,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $12,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.