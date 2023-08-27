Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Down 82.2% in August

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMNN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. 109,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Imunon has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Imunon by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Imunon during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

