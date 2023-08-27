IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the July 31st total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IN8bio Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 108,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 226.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

