IndiGG Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $18,321.67 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

