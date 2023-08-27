Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.85

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 8,100 shares changing hands.
Indivior Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
