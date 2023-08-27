Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Sells $9,986,900.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,062,955.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $181.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Celsius by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.