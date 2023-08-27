Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $19,200.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fastly by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

