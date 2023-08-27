Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $2,008,127.16 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

LSCC opened at $88.54 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.