Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CAO Sells $25,025.28 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $25,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $15.42 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $437.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 154.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after buying an additional 1,127,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 303.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 326,955 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 162.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 486,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 101.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 279,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,256,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

