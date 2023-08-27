Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,513 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $47.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

