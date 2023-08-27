Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 3.1 %

SUPV stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $269.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

