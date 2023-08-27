Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1,056.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MMLG stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.