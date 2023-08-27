Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $433,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

