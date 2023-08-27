Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $380,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

