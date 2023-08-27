Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

ARKF opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.21.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.