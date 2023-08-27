Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.