Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 564 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.