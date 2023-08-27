Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.76. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $267.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $1,585,980.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,235,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,608 shares of company stock worth $60,333,535 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

