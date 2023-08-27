Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 111.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $9.07 on Friday. Braskem S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

BAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

