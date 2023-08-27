Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $660.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $653.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

