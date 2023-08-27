Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,072 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 27,324,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

