International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Short Interest Up 109.4% in August

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMAQW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,650. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

