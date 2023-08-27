Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163,737 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $112,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.14.

Intuit Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $519.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $521.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

