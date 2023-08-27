Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $550.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $531.14.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $519.05 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $521.82. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

