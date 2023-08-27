Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 213.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after buying an additional 955,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 715,881 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,978,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 376,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,888. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

