Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 12.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $347,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,670,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,571,000 after acquiring an additional 482,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $149.81. 1,326,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.