Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,326,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

