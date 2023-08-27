Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBBQ. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IBBQ opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.