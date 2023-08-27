Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Toronto Dominion Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,361,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco QQQ worth $2,362,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.02. 69,960,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,845,352. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.56 and a 200-day moving average of $342.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

