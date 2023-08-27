Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VRIG opened at $24.94 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
