Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.94 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

