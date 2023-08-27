Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Invesque Stock Down 16.7 %

IVQ.U stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. Invesque has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.33.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

