Investors Research Corp Has $40,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $193.91. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,334 shares of company stock worth $30,111,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

