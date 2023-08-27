iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the July 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

USIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. 515,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,010. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

