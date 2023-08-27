iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the July 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
USIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. 515,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,010. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
