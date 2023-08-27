iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. 7,006,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

