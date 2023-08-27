iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Cut by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 8.0% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $96.80. 502,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,636. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

