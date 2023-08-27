iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the July 31st total of 912,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 274,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,933. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.