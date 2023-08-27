iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,709 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $86,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,617,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901,592. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

