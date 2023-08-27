iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.91. 20,154,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,018,260. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.