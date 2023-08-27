iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MTUM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.16. 693,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

