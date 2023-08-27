iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 202,000.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 338,604 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

