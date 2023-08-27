iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.54. 1,048,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,795. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

