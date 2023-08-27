iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVE traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 582,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,619. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.47. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

