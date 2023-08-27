iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 290.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,072 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $74,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

