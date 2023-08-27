Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $641.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHS

Chico’s FAS Profile

(Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.