Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 979 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PPH opened at $82.13 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

