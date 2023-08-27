Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $231,000 Position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) by 302.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Nine Energy Service worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $187,022.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $187,022.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Sirkes sold 52,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $228,437.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,170 shares in the company, valued at $670,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,169 shares of company stock valued at $428,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NYSE:NINE opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 90.54%. Research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nine Energy Service Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

