Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $169.19 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.