Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $21.23 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.