Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,567,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146,020 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $29,029,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $27,130,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 215.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

BTG opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

