Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 270,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.80.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
